Seven new Covid cases in J-K

Srinagar, May 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded seven fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infected count to 4,54,234, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,752 as no new fatality linked to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Six of the fresh cases were from Jammu division while one from Kashmir division, the officials said.

Eighteen of the total 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 63 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,419, the officials said. PTI SSB CK

