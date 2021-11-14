Seven people arrested, juvenile apprehended for murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Seven people, including a woman, were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a 44-year-old man in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Sunday.

Deceased Manoj was stabbed on Saturday night when he tried to save his brother-in-law from being beaten up by seven-eight people in the area over a minor mishap, they said.

According to the police, an argument had broken out between two families after the victim's brother-in-law, Sanjiv, allegedly hit a woman named Heena Kumar and her minor son with his motorcycle.

The woman and her son later gathered their relatives and went to Sanjiv’s place and beat him up, a senior police officer said.

As Manoj tried to intervene and save Sanjiv, he was stabbed, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the accused were identified based on CCTV footage. PTI AMP IJT

