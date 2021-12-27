Last Updated:

Seven-term Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad Passes Away

Written By
Press Trust Of India

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal(United) and industrialist Mahendra Prasad died here after a long spell of illness, his party said on Monday.

Prasad was a seven-term Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and was also elected to the Lok Sabha once.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences at the death of the 81-year-old Prasad, founder of Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and said his demise is a big loss to the society and politics besides industry.

Prasad was first elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket in 1980. He remained associated with the party for a long time and shifted his loyalties later as its fortunes declined in the state. PTI KR DV DV

