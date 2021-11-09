Seven-year Old Elephant Dies In TN

A seven-year old elephant, which was rescued after it fell into a pit four days ago near the CRPF campus on the city outskirts, died in the early hours of Tuesday, Forest department sources said.

The pachyderm was rescued by Forest department staff from a pit near the campus in Kurudampalayam on Saturday last and provided necessary medicines along with glucose.

After partial recovery, it walked to the reserve forest and the department officials were monitoring its movement, the department sources said.

However, the elephant was found lying in Puchiyur village on Monday morning and two forest veterinarians attended to the elephant, which was said to be dehydrated and with problem in blood circulation.

The elephant died in the early hours of Tuesday, the sources said, adding that the body will be buried after carrying out a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death.

