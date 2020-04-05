Coronavirus Outbreak: 7-year-old Amethi Boy Donates Piggy Bank Savings For COVID-19 Relief

Joining the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, little kids are stepping forward with their piggy banks to donate all their savings to COVID-19 relief funds. The latest to join the fight is a seven-year old kid from Amethi who donated his savings to the authorities in order to help those in need.

READ: India's Coronavirus Cases Rise To 3,374; Death Toll At 77 As Lockdown Enters Day 12: Health Ministry

Kids continue donations

Yash Pratap Singh, a kid studying in the second standard approached the Chief Development Officer (CDO) and donated Rs 1024 to aid the fight against Coronavirus.

This comes few days after reports emerged of kids across Uttar Pradesh approached the authorities with their 'piggy banks' and donated their savings. On Thursday in Kutesra village in Muzaffarnagar, two siblings approached a police station in order to make a donation of their savings. The sub-inspector of the police station has reportedly left the decision of accepting the donation to the Superintendent but appreciated the efforts of the kids and gave red roses to the kids for their thoughts.

READ: Nashik's Sex Workers Face Financial Crisis Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Seek Govt Aid

Earlier this week, in Basti district, a five-year-old approached the police authorities and stated that he wanted to donate the savings in his piggy bank to the fund after seeing others on television do so as well.

READ: P Chidambaram Welcomes ICMR's 'rapid Antibody Tests' Advice To Government On Coronavirus

Similarly, another boy in Kanpur stated that he wanted to sell his toys in order to raise money and send it to the Prime Minister.

In Mizoram, a 7-year-old boy named Rommel Lalmuansanga donated his entire savings of ₹333 to his Village Level Task Forces in this war against the COVID-19.

READ: Cooperation Needed To Keep Social Distancing If Lockdown Lifted On April 15: CM Yogi