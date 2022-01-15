Seventy-three new cases take COVID tally of Andamans to 8,538

Port Blair, Jan 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 8,538 as 73 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

Twenty-seven new patients have travel history, while 46 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory had on Thursday reported 68 fresh cases.

Sixty-three more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,938.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period.

The Union Territory now has 471 active cases.

Altogether 6,00,335 people have been inoculated till January 13, with 2,97,245 of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 17,342 beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 years have been given the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The administration has conducted over 6.76 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till Thursday, and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent, the official added. PTI COR BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)