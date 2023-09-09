Last Updated:

Several Cars Gutted In Fire At Showroom In Haryana's Rewari

Simran Singh
Car showroom fire

Massive fire broke out at a showroom in Haryana | Photo: ANI


Several cars were gutted as a massive fire broke out at a showroom located on Delhi Road in Haryana's Rewari. Four fire tenders and police personnel rushed to the spot to douse the fire. 

In a video shared by the news agency, thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the showroom. The showroom housed a wide range of vehicles from Hyundai.

No cases of casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. 

Further details are awaited. 

In another incident earlier in the day in Maharashtra, a fire broke out in a six-story building in Saki CHS, D'souza Compound 90 ft road, Sakinaka, Andheri East. Short circuits in the metre cabin started the fire. No injuries or casualties were reported. 

