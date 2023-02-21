Several Families Affected By Landslide In Ramban, Local Admin Providing Relief Material

A number of families affected by the landslide in Ramban on February 20 were provided with relief material, informed the District Commissioner.

In a shocking development reminiscent of the Joshimath cracks, over 13 to 15 houses were damaged and the families living there were moved to safer places on February 20 after the incident of land subsidence in the region.

Landslide in Gool, Ramban

“Several families are affected after their houses were damaged due to landslide in Gool area of Ramban district, 15 families relocated & were provided with tents, utensils & blankets by dist admin,” said District Commissioner, Ramban

On February 20, The landslide occurred in around 1 sq km area at Duksar Dalwa, in Sangaldan of Gool Tehsil on the upper side of Ramban-Sangaldan Gool road, the officials said.

Several families are affected after their houses were damaged due to landslide in Gool area of Ramban district (20.02)



The DC visited Duksar, Dalwa, and Gool, where 15 families were affected by the landslide. He said a team of geologists from the Geology & Mining, Department or IIT Jammu will visit the area today to assess the reasons for the landslide. He further added the district teams are working overtime to provide relief to the families. The local authorities were also working on strengthening the road infrastructure. DC Ramban tweeted and said, “Sangaldan-Gool Road via Dharam-Salbala being augmented by PWD, Ramban, under supervision of Tehsildar Gool. Efforts on to make it HMV motorable, given snapping of RG GREF Road at Duksar.”

Additionally work on National Highway 44 also continued, “We r committed 2 ensure National Highway-44 b/w Ramban and Banihal is rid of back spots by @NHAI_Official so that it becomes safer and shorter to travel.”

