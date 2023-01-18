Several Flights Delayed, Trains Running Late Due To Fog And Low Visibility In North India

As severe cold wave conditions continue over the national capital region and Northern India, railway and air travel also remained disrupted on January 18 with 6 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, said Indian Railways. Several flights were also delayed due to low visibility from foggy conditions.

As per the railway authorities, the Barauni - New Delhi clone special was running late by 2 hrs 30 mins, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra mail by 4 hrs, Visakhapatnam - New Delhi Andhra Pradesh express (2 hrs 30 mins), Sultanpur - Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavna express (1 hr 30 mins), Jabalpur - Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana (2 hrs 30 mins) and Manikpur - Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti express (2 hrs 45 mins).

IMD forecast for Delhi next week

Due to the active western disturbance from January 21 to 25, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast for next week predicted light to moderate rain and hailstorms with winds gusting up to 50 Kms / Hr over North West India, including Delhi next week.

"Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24," it said in a statement.

In certain pockets over Jammu, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, and north Rajasthan, light to moderate hailstorm is likely on January 23 and 24.

Coldwave conditions to recede

The Met office predicted the minimum temperatures to increase resulting in getting marginal respite from coldwave conditions Thursday onwards, under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

The warm moist winds approaching the middle east in the form of a western disturbance change the wind direction. The temperatures increase as the chilly northwesterly winds stop blowing.

