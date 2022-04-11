Several injured in a clash over Ram Navami procession in Odisha’s Joda town

Keonjhar (Odisha), Apr 11 (PTI) Several people were injured and vehicles damaged as two groups of people clashed during a Ram Navami procession, forcing the Keonjhar district administration to impose prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC.

The situation is now under control, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra told PTI. While eye-witnesses said there were injuries and some vehicles were damaged, police refused to confirm the news.

Mohapatra said the situation was brought to control immediately as police lobbed tear gas and resorted to mild lathi charge to disburse the gathering. The SP also said that no police personnel were injured in the stone and glass bottle pelting by the groups.

The clash erupted when a group which observed Ram Navami festival on Sunday, sought permission from the administration to carry religious flags to a Hanuman temple in ward–4 of the town. Though police initially allowed 5 people to participate in the procession, later it withdrew that permission.

Aggrieved over it, the group proceeded towards the Hanuman temple with flags which was intercepted midway by a handful of people belonging to another community, following which a clash erupted.

Both the groups engaged in stone and glass bottle pelting in front of the police and administrative officials, eye witnesses said.

Police immediately swung into action and resorted to a lathi charge and imposed prohibitory orders to control the riot.

Residents in the locality panicked and remained indoors as several vehicles and house window panes were damaged due to stone pelting.

Anticipating more trouble, the Keonjhar district administration imposed Section 144 in Joda town till 10 AM of Tuesday. All shops and business establishments were closed down as news spread of the clash.

Security in and around Joda town has been beefed up to avert more tension in the area, the SP said. PTI COR AAM JRC JRC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)