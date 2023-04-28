Several Maharashtra Villages In Raigad Reeling Under Water Crisis; Collective Stock In Dams 35%

Several villages in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra are currently reeling under acute water shortage and the local administration has started taking various relief measures like providing water through tankers and digging wells to tide over the crisis, authorities said.

At present, the collective water stock in the dams across Raigad is only 35 per cent, they said.

A total of 35 villages and 113 wadis (settlements) are currently facing the water crisis and the collective number is set to grow to 1,328. A total of Rs 7,61,00,000 are likely to be spent this year by the authorities on relief measures.

The villages facing the crisis are located in Karjat, Khalapur, Pen, Mahad, Poladpur and Sudhagad tehsils of the district.

In 2012-13, Rs 6,6,75,000 were spent on the relief measure and the figure rose to Rs 9,94,24,000 in 2021-22.

Of the total number of reservoirs in the district, there is less than 40 per cent water stock in seven dams, while eight others have above 40 per cent storage, the authorities said.