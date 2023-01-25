Several Places Across India Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of 74th Republic Day; See Pics

Quick links:
Ahead of Republic Day, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai was illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour.
The clock tower in North Kashmir's Sopore town is illuminated in tricolour on the eve of the grand day. Tableau of Jammu and Kashmir with this year's theme is based on the Amarnath Cave Temple.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Salal Power Station in Reasi was beautifully illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag.
Delhi's Red Fort and the area around got illuminated ahead of Republic Day. The celebration parade will roll on Thursday at the new Kartavya Path.
The government buildings in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, illuminated in the Tricolour ahead of the 74th Republic Day.