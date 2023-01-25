Last Updated:

Several Places Across India Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of 74th Republic Day; See Pics

On the eve of Republic Day, famous places across the country are being illuminated with the colour of Tricolour.

Written By
Abheet Sajwan
Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station
1/6
Image: ANI

Ahead of Republic Day, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai was illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour.

 

Clock tower in North Kashmir
2/6
Image: ANI

The clock tower in North Kashmir's Sopore town is illuminated in tricolour on the eve of the grand day. Tableau of Jammu and Kashmir with this year's theme is based on the Amarnath Cave Temple. 

Salal Power Station
3/6
Image: ANI

In Jammu and Kashmir, Salal Power Station in Reasi was beautifully illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag.  

Delhi's Red Fort
4/6
Image: ANI

Delhi's Red Fort and the area around got illuminated ahead of Republic Day. The celebration parade will roll on Thursday at the new Kartavya Path.

Jodhpur government buildings
5/6
Image: ANI

The government buildings in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, illuminated in the Tricolour ahead of the 74th Republic Day. 

Jammu Tawi bridges illuminated
6/6
Image: ANI

All four Tawi bridges in Jammu were illuminated in tricolour on Wednesday evening for the 74th Republic Day 2023. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Frosty feast to the eyes: Check out pics of beautiful landscape of train on tracks of J&K

Frosty feast to the eyes: Check out pics of beautiful landscape of train on tracks of J&K
Republic Day 2023: India's 74-year journey as a constitutional republic in pictures

Republic Day 2023: India's 74-year journey as a constitutional republic in pictures