Amid Surge In COVID Cases, Several States Show Lower Positivity Rate Than National Average

Even as the country sees an upsurge in Coronavirus cases, The national COVID-19 positivity rate was found to be 6.73% in India, while many states have reported even lower positivity rates. The data showed that the number of people testing positive in the country has declined by more than significantly over the past month. The positivity rate indicates the number of specimens that turn out positive per hundred samples tested every day.

There has been a notable jump in the testing rate in New Delhi, while the positivity rate has declined as well. As per data available on July 5, on the Press Information Bureau the states where the positivity rate is less than the national average and tests per million are higher than the national average are:

Meanwhile, The number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients has risen to 4,09,082, taking the country's recovery rate amongst COVID-19 to 60.77%.With 786 labs in government sector & 314 private labs, there are as many as 1,100 labs in India. During the last 24 hours, 2,48,934 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, is 97,89,066

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 crossed the one-crore mark in India on Monday, an ICMR official said.

"A cumulative total of 1,00,04,101 samples have been tested till 11 am on Monday with 1,80,596 samples being tested on July 5," Scientist and media coordinator at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Lokesh Sharma said.

There are now 1,105 testing labs in the country comprising 788 in the public sector and 317 private labs. The per-day testing capacity is also fast-growing, Sharma said.

