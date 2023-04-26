Several Textile Units Coming Up In J&K: Union Minister Darshana Jardosh

Union Minister Darshana Vikram Jardosh on Wednesday said several textile units are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir, which will pave the way for making the Union Territory an alluring industrial hub.

The minister of State for Railways and Textiles was speaking during her public outreach programme at the government degree college for women in Kathua district.

The event was aimed to provide a platform for the public to project their issues and concerns before the Union Minister for redressal, an official spokesman said.

"The textile ministry is taking new initiatives to promote production and value addition of textile products. Several textile units are coming up in J&K, which will pave the way for making it an alluring industrial hub of the country," she said.

The Union Minister also threw light on the 5 'F' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign – and said this will help further the growth of the textile sector.

Referring to the latest intervention by the Modi-led government, the minister said Railways has been witnessing a total revamp with the introduction of speedy trains coupled with modern stations giving befitting grandeur to the largest railway network in the world.

"Besides, our engineers are being equipped with the latest knowhow about state-of-the-art technology," Jardosh, who also visited the iconic 1.3 km Chenab railway bridge in Reasi district and inspected the track, said.

The bridge, located 3,359 metres above the riverbed makes it 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris and forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

The minister assured that halt of important trains will be considered for Kathua district keeping in view the needs of the locals and the industrial sector.

She said the outreach programmes have provided a platform for the public to raise their grievances and demands before the government representatives besides enabling the authorities to work towards public welfare accordingly.

She reaffirmed the government's resolve towards the welfare and development of its citizens with a focus on underprivileged segments of society.

The minister said the Modi government is according to high priority to peripheral regions like Jammu and Kashmir.