Several Vehicles Charred After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Residential Area In Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out in a residential area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, in the Ankur Vihar area on Friday. Over a dozen vehicles were gutted to fire, which started in the parking area between two apartments in Ankur Vihar, and over a dozen vehicles were damaged, the police said.

According to fire department officials, vehicles parked in the ground-floor parking of the four-storey building were blazing, which later spread to the ground-floor parking of another building.

Five women and three men were rescued following the fire. A woman identified as Poonam Sharma was in an unconscious state, and she and her husband were immediately rushed to the Joint District Hospital located in Loni.

Speaking to the media, Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said, "Information was received about a fire in vehicles at the parking lot. We also received information about people being stuck on the upper floors. The fire had spread to the basement. Firefighting operations and rescue operations were done. Around 12 two-wheelers and 4 four-wheelers were involved in the incident. The fire has been completely doused."

The four-storey building with 19 flats located at plot number B 11/4, in which about four two-wheelers parked in the parking lot were damaged in the fire, officials said. Four cars and about eight bikes parked have been charred to blaze.