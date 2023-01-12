Severe Cold Wave, Fog Continue Over National Capital; 23 Trains Cancelled

The long spell of intense cold and fog conditions continued in the national capital on January 12, affecting the schedules of the trains in the Northern Railway region. Over 23 trains were running late in the region. On Wednesday, over 95 trains were delayed because of the foggy weather as the visibility was lowered to just 50 metres in Delhi.

Delhi | Smog engulfs Delhi, air quality is in "very poor" category with an overall AQI of 312.



(Top 2 pics- Lodhi road, bottom 2 pics - India Gate) pic.twitter.com/KFlu6q6xjZ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar,” notably with the air quality index (AQI) of 421, the pollution level in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday.

Air quality level improved

However on Thursday, the AQI level improved and as per the latest data, Delhi recorded an AQI of 312, in ‘very poor’ category as smog continued to engulf the city.

23 Indian Railway trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. pic.twitter.com/p3DHrv968O — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

According to IMD, cloudy weather and rain are expected for the next two days in Delhi under the influence of a strong western disturbance affecting northwest India. Notably, Delhi created a record in terms of the continuous cold wave, as per IMD from January 5 to 9, the city was under an intense cold wave spell - the second longest in a month in a decade.

Adding further, IMD said Delhi recorded over 50 hours of dense fog in January, the highest since 2019.

Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar: IMD pic.twitter.com/UeGeiF4ONx — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Due to the reduced sunshine hours and dense fog, Delhi has experienced below-normal maximum temperatures this month. Low day temperatures mean early cooling and early fog formation in the evening, he said.

