Severe Heatwave Alert In Delhi From Tuesday, Temperature To Settle At 40 Degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘severe’ heatwave alert in Delhi for two days starting Tuesday. According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to hit 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. This comes after the national capital recorded a temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the hottest day of the season.

The IMD has predicted severe heatwave conditions for the next two days around the national capital. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to stand at around 22 degrees Celsius. The department is expecting high chances of "heat waves", which is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius. It is also warned when the temperature is at least 4.5 notches above normal markings of the season, while a ‘severe’ heatwave is declared when the temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, Delhi is facing intense heat due to the lack of rain in March. The national capital receives 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on average, which has not been met yet this year. Interestingly, the city had recorded a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30, which had become the highest temperature recorded in at least 13 years. The Delhi weather today currently stands at 30 degrees Celsius (as of 9 AM).

Delhi, NCR records over 40 degrees Celsius on Monday

Many areas in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 40 degrees Celsius or above on Monday. Narela topped the list by recording a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. The Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius while Lodhi Road, Ridge, Gurgaon, Ayanagar, Najafgarh, Pitampura, and Sports Complex all recorded above the 40-degree mark. Meanwhile, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a high of 39.1 degrees Celsius, the highest for the season. The minimum temperature also stood two notches above the season average at 20.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

IMD's weather forecast up to March 30

The IMD on March 28 reported that light to moderately isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Northeast India over the next 2 days. These conditions are said to intensify after three days. In addition to this, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala are expected to face similar conditions with lightning in isolated places.

Apart from Delhi, the IMD also warned of severe heat waves in west Rajasthan on March 29. Meanwhile, it also predicted low-intensity heatwaves would prevail in regions over Jammu Division, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, south Punjab, south Haryana, east Rajasthan, west Vidharbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, central Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Similar conditions would be experienced in the regions on March 30 in addition to south Haryana and southeast Uttar Pradesh.

Image: PTI