Severe Waterlogging And Flooding In Maharashtra; Air Force Conducts Rescue Operations

Several parts of Maharashtra experienced severe waterlogging and flooding on Saturday, July 22. Bhiwandi saw cars half-submerged in water, while other areas faced challenging conditions due to incessant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday. Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai.

Rescue operation by Indian Air Force in Yavatmal

The heavy downpour left many stranded in Yavatmal, where the Indian Air Force conducted a rescue operation. Anand Nagar village witnessed a flood, and several people were trapped. Yavatmal collector Amol Yedge reported a flood-like situation in various areas of the district, with 240 mm of rainfall received in a single day. Fortunately, with the combined efforts of the State Disaster Response Force and the Indian Air Force, 219 stranded individuals were successfully evacuated.

"Yavatmal has received 240 mm of rain today leading to a flood-like situation in several areas. 219 people who were stranded in various areas have been shifted with the help of State Disaster Response Force and Indian Air Force," said Yavatmal collector Amol Yedge.

Maharashtra CM seeks Prime Minister's aid

Amidst the calamitous situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to apprise him of the floods and landslides caused by the heavy rainfall. Shinde was accompanied by his family members during the meeting. He expressed gratitude for the PM's concern and briefed him on the landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district.

"I thank Modiji for affectionately enquiring and sharing quality time with my family. Briefed Modiji regarding the excessive rainfall situation in Maharashtra," tweeted Shinde.

Shiv Sena's support for orphaned children

Following the landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad, Shiv Sena revealed that Maha CM will take responsibility for adopting the children who lost both parents in the disaster. These orphaned children, ranging from 2 to 14 years old, will be cared for under the wing of the Shrikant Shinde Foundation.

Shiv Sena made an announcement stating, "In the Irshalwadi landslide, several children have lost both parents. CM Eknath Shinde has pledged to adopt and become the guardian of these children. The Shrikant Shinde Foundation will ensure that these young ones, aged 2 to 14, are well taken care of."

NDRF's ongoing search and rescue efforts

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues its search and rescue operations in the landslide-hit Irshalwadi village in Raigad. One NDRF team has already reached the site, and additional teams are expected to join later today.

Nagpur's Mi-17 V5 helicopter for rescue operations

Nagpur's Mi-17 V5 helicopter was inducted to rescue 40 stranded people in Yavatmal district due to heavy floods. Residential areas were inundated, and rainwater entered many houses, causing significant damage.

"Based on the requisition of the District administration, one Mi-17 V5 helicopter is being inducted from Nagpur to evacuate 40 people stranded due to floods in Yuvatmal district," stated Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO Nagpur.

Maharashtra is on high alert due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Rescue operations are underway to aid affected areas, as locals wake up to flooded streets and houses. The torrential downpour has submerged homes and caused damage to belongings.

(Inputs from ANI)