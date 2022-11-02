SEWA Founder And Padma Bhushan Recipient Ela Bhatt Passes Away At 89; PM Modi Pays Tribute

Ela Bhatt, renowned woman empowerment activist and Gandhian who founded Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89 following a brief illness at the Ahmedabad Hospital.

Bhatt had also served as a Rajya Sabha MP and was known for her work in empowering impoverished women in the state of Gujarat. She was an adviser to the World Bank. She was also selected for the Niwano Peace Prize in 2010.

She was the recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1977, the Right Livelihood Award in 1984, and the Padma Bhushan in 1986. Notably, in 2007, she joined the Elders, a group of world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela to promote human rights and peace.

Tributes poured in for the social worker

Following the demise of the esteemed social worker, who worked throughout her life for the upliftment of women in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled her death. "Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," PM Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

ઇલાબેન ભટ્ટના અવસાનથી દુઃખ થયું. મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ, સમાજ સેવા અને યુવાનોમાં શિક્ષણને આગળ વધારવા માટેના પ્રયાસો માટે તેઓને દીર્ઘકાળ સુધી યાદ રાખવામાં આવશે. તેમના પરિવારજનો તથા પ્રશંસકો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના. ૐ શાંતિ…॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022

Sharing the picture of Ela Bhatt receiving Padma Bhushan, the recently elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of renowned Gandhian and founder of SEWA, Ela Bhatt ji. A Padma Bhushan recipient and a pioneer of women's rights, she devoted her life in empowering them through grassroots entrepreneurship. Her exceptional legacy shall always inspire.”

Pouring condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and wrote, “Saddened by the demise of noted activist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Smt. Ela Bhatt. She devoted her life to Gandhian ideals and transformed the lives of millions of women, by empowering them. My heartfelt condolences to her near & dear ones, and her many admirers.”