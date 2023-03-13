'Sex A Private Issue': Lawyer Swapnil Kothari After Centre Objects To Same-sex Marriages

The central government on Sunday, March 12 filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, raising strong objections against pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages.

The Center informed the court that living with same-sex partners and having sexual relationships between the same sexes is incompatible with the concept of an "Indian family unit".

In a filing to the Apex Court, the center said that in India, a family consists of "a husband, a wife, and children, which necessarily presuppose a biological man as a 'husband', a biological woman as a 'wife," and the children born out of the union between the two, who are reared by the biological man as a father and the biological woman as the mother.''

Speaking on Centre's objection on same-sex marriages, lawyer Swapnil Kothari said 'sex is absolutely a private personal issue'

While speaking to Republic TV on the same issue, lawyer Swapnil Kothari said, "The Supreme Court is going to empathise with that argument, but eventually what is going to prevail is valid legal arguments.

The lawyer further said, in his opinion, "If you don't allow same-sex marriage, then it is a violation of Article 14 of our Constitution. Also, article 19 gives you the freedom to become associated with anyone you want. Especially in 2018, when the law of homosexuality was decriminalized and Section 377 of the IPC was let down to allow same-sex relationships, why not go a step further? This point will be made by the Court, and I don't think that this kind of affidavit will hold any legal validity in the eyes of the Supreme Court, especially when the three-judge bench will be sitting over it and especially when it is led by the Chief Justice of India.

He further went on to say, "Sex is absolutely a private personal issue, and if same-sex is being decriminalised, I think marriage should also be allowed."

All you need to know about the Center's affidavit filed in SC against same-sex marriage

In the affidavit filed in the top court by the Union Government, the Centre said, "Parliament has designed and framed the marriage laws in the country, which are governed by the personal laws and codified laws relatable to the customs of various religious communities, to recognise only the union of a man and a woman as capable of legal sanction and thereby claim legal and statutory rights and consequences," and "any interference with the same would cause a complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values."

Notably, Centre's counter affidavit was filed in response to multiple pleas requesting the Court for legal recognition of same-sex marriages. The case will be heard by the Supreme Court on March 13.

Image: Shutterstock