`Sex Racket' Busted In Mumbai, Bhojpuri Actor Arrested

Mumbai Police on Friday claimed to have busted a sex racket with the arrest of a leading woman Bhojpuri actor and rescue of three models from a plush hotel in suburban Goregaon.

Press Trust Of India

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police's enforcement cell raided the hotel room in the evening, said an official.

The 24-year-old woman Bhojpuri actor was acting as an agent for the three models who were rescued, he said.

Besides working in Bhojpuri films, the actor had appeared in OTT shows and song albums in Hindi, Punjabi and other regional languages, he said.

A First Information Report was being registered, the official added.

