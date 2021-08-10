Sexual Exploitation Of Women In Name Of Jihad; Viagra Recovered From Terrorist Killed

In the name of Jihad, terrorists continue to exploit the women in Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists who recently infiltrated and got killed in Thanamandi, Rajouri encounter were carrying Viagra with them. It shows that terrorists, who claim that they are fighting for jihad, are actually being sent for sexual exploitation of innocent women of Jammu and Kashmir.

Top official in security establishment while confirming to Republic said, “In earlier occasion, security forces recovered used condoms and packs of condoms from terrorists killed in Kashmir. Recovery of materials such as sexual potency enhancing drugs shows terrorists were indulging in sexual exploitation of women”.

Police in its statement said, “On August 6, 2021, information was received by Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of a group of terrorists in the general area of village Pangai. A joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. During the search, the joint party came in close contact with terrorists who started firing upon the search party, which was retaliated effectively, in course of which two (02) terrorists were successfully neutralised”.

It further added that Two (02) AK 47 rifles with nine (09) magazines and 232 rounds, four (04) grenades, ammunition pouches, batteries, bandages, pills and other materials of day-to-day use were recovered. In this regard, a case FIR No. 177/2021 U/S 307/120-B IPC, 13 ULA, 07/27 IAA, 03/04 Explosive Substance Act registered was registered at PS Thanamandi and investigation was initiated.

“Subsequently, one of the terrorists has been identified as Ramees Ahmad Tantray, s/o Mohd Yusuf Tantray, r/o Ramnagri, Shopian, who had traveled to Pakistan on a valid Indian passport in February 2018 and was not known to have returned thereafter. Further verification of this is in process. The identity of the second terrorist is yet to be ascertained. The joint cordon and search operation is still in progress,” the statement added.