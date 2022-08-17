Sexual Harassment Based On Provocative Dresses? Kerala Court Seems To Think So

A Kerala Court has observed that a sexual harassment complaint will not prima facie stand if the woman was wearing a 'sexually provocative dress'. The order was issued by the Kozhikode Sessions Court during a bail hearing of 74-year-old social activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case on Friday, August 12.

While granting bail to Civic Chandran, Kozhikode Sessions Court judge, S Krishna Kumar noted that Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (sexual harassment) will not prima facie be attracted since the woman was herself wearing a "sexually provocative" dress. Justice Kumar further stated that it is impossible to believe that Chandran, a man aged 74 and physically disabled, could forcefully put the complainant in his lap.

The Kozhikode Sessions Court order read, "The photographs produced along with the bail application by the accused would reveal that the defacto complainant herself is wearing a dress which is sexually provocative. So Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused. Even admitting that there was physical contact it is impossible to believe that a man aged 74 and physically disabled can forcefully put the defacto complainant in his lap."

What was the case about?

The Kozhikode court was hearing a February 8, 2020 case against activist and author, Civic Chandran. According to the prosecution, the accused along with the complainant and some other people were at Nandi Beach attending a camp convened by Chandran. During the visit, Chandran caught her hand and forcefully took her to a lonely place. Thereafter, he tried to outrage her modesty, asked the defacto complainant to sit on his lap, and sexually assaulted her, the prosecution alleged.

The Koyilandy police registered a case and Chandran was booked under sections 354A(2) (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. The alleged incident happened in February 2020, while the case was registered on July 29, 2022. The defence had argued that it was a 'cooked-up case'.

