'Sexual Intercourse With Wife Not Rape, Even By Force Or Against Wish': Chhattisgarh HC

The Chhattisgarh High Court discharged marital rape charges against a man upon observing that any sexual act or sexual intercourse by a husband with his legally wedded wife cannot amount to rape. Also, in the absence of a statutory provision that recognises or considers marital rape as an offence in India, the Chhattisgarh HC dismissed rape charges against the man by his legal spouse.

However, Justice NK Chandravanshi did frame charges against the husband under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code after observing that his act of attempting to fulfil carnal desires and forced physical relationship with the wife justifies the said provision.

Section 377 provides for Unnatural offences: Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Not rape 'even if it was by force or against her wish': Chhattisgarh HC

The Chhattisgarh HC was hearing a criminal revision plea by the accused against the framing of charges based on the complaint by the wife. The court noted that while charges under Section 376 (punishment of rape) were deemed to be 'erroneous and illegal', the HC upheld charges under Section 377 and Section 498A relating to cruelty to women.

"I do not find any infirmity in framing charges under Section 498A/34 of the IPC against the applicant," the court said.

Justice Chandravanshi relied upon Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC which defines the offence 'rape' and lays down that 'Sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under fifteen years of age, is not rape.'

The judge noted, "In this case, the complainant is legally wedded wife of applicant No. 1, there fore, sexual intercourse or any sexual act with her by the applicant No. 1/ husband would not constitute an offence of rape, even if it was by force or against her wish."

Facts of the case

A criminal revision was sought against an order by a Sessions Court which had framed charges under the aforementioned statutory provisions against the husband. She filed the complaint citing instances of her case that the husband and his kin started harassing her for dowry just days after their marriage consummated, and committed physical violence with her.

Some specific allegations against the husband stated that he had made unnatural physical relations with her by inserting fingers and food items like radish in her vagina, despite resistance, and protest.

Despite her complaint alleging the husband for subjecting her to cruelty, abuse and dowry harassment, the Chhattisgarh HC held, "where dominant intention of the offender is to derive unnatural sexual satisfaction, repeatedly insert any object in the sex organ of the victim and consequently derives sexual pleasure, such act would constitute as a carnal intercourse against the order of nature."

'Marital Rape Good Ground To Claim Divorce': Kerala HC on August 6

It is pertinent to note that on August 6, the Kerala High Court, in a key judgement, upheld that marital rape, although not penalised in India, is a 'good ground' to claim termination of conjugal rights by divorce.

Paving the way for women's safety in marriage, a Division Bench of Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath made a significant observation that “a husband’s licentious disposition disregarding the autonomy of the wife is marital rape, albeit such conduct cannot be penalised, it falls in the frame of physical and mental cruelty."

"Merely for the reason that the law does not recognise marital rape under penal law, it does not inhibit the court from recognising the same as a form of cruelty to grant divorce. We, therefore, are of the view that marital rape is a good ground to claim divorce," the Division Bench stated.

Sexual violence against women manifests itself in various forms including marital rape, which is not a criminal offence under domestic laws in India unless the girl is a minor. Therefore, a verdict of any judiciary body on the subject undoubtedly holds remarkable and consequential relevance.