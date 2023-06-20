SFI Leader Fake Degree Case: Row Erupts After Nikhil Secures PG Admission

In a massive blow to the Students Federation of India (SFI), the degree certificate produced by SFI leader Nikhil Thomas to seek M.Com admission at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) college in Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district, Kerala has turned out to be fake.

However, speaking to the media on Monday, SFI state secretary Arsho PM defended Nikhil and said the documents provided by him are original. "We have verified the B.Com documents presented by Nikhil. They are original. He indeed contested union elections in 2018 he was eligible for the same. We have seen the documents he produced from Kalinga. We have found that these were original,” claimed the SFI leader, who himself was surrounded by controversy a week ago after the college website showed he had passed an exam that he did not appear for.

Kalinga University Registrar Sandeep Gandhi speaks to Republic

Nikhil earlier allegedly submitted forged certificates of B.Com from Kalinga University. Later, MSM College informed their decision to suspend Nikhil from their institution. Republic TV verified Nikhil’s documents with Sandeep Gandhi, the registrar of Kalinga University. “We have checked our records thoroughly. We do not have any record of such a person who has studied at our University,” said Sandeep Gandhi.

Sandeep Gandhi refuted the claims made by Arsho PM that Nikhil Thomas had passed out from Kalinga University in 2021. “I have checked the records extensively. There has been no student that studied at Kalinga University with the name Nikhil Thomas. None that passed in 2021,” he said.

The registrar also stated that he has moved the case to the legal team to pursue the matter. When asked whether the university will proactively move against the department that has forged a fake degree from the university, Sandeep stated that he is expecting the Kerala University to approach him officially and based on that further actions will be taken.

The scam

Nikhil Thomas joined MSM College to pursue B.Com in the 2017-20 batch. In 2021, however, when he applied for M.Com in the same college, he submitted a fake B.Com degree completion certificate from Kalinga University.

What made this scam even more mysterious was MSM college authorities, who knew very well that Nikhil was very much on its college campus till 2020, with his union activities, provided him with a seat in M.Com under Management Quota.

What also fuelled the allegation of providing a political shield for its cadres was that the admission for the 2021-23 M.Com batch was completed by the third week of January, however, the University Syndicate decided to admit students in various colleges till January 31. The Principal of the MSM college also stated that the CPM leader recommended Nikhil Thomas.

Kerala University to take action

The stern action adopted by MSM College against Nikhil followed the stand taken by Kerala University Vice-chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal. The VC had sought an explanation from the college principal on the admission of the SFI leader in the M.Com course based on fake certificates.

Kerala Univeristy will move a complaint file to the DGP after receiving an official confirmation from Kalinga University. Mohanan Kannumal has alleged lapses from the MSM college and stated that a show-cause notice will also be served to the college.

‘Nikhil cheated party’, says bewildered CPI(M)

The embarrassed left, which tried to defend its cadre has left Nikhil high and dry. “Nikhil has done the biggest treachery to the party,” stated CPI(M) area committee member from Kayamkulam, P Aravindakshan.