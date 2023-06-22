SFI Leader In Custody; Party On Sticky Wicket With More Absconding In Separate Cases

The Agali Police on Wednesday (June 21) took a former Student Federation of India leader (SFI) Vidya K Maniyodi, into custody. Maniyodi is an accused in a forged experience certificate case from Meppayur in Kozhikode district. Her details were unknown to the police for 15 days since the case was registered against her. In the case, Vidya allegedly attempted to obtain a guest faculty position at R.G.M. Government Arts and Science College in Attappady.

In the alleged certificate, the accused claimed that served as guest faculty at Maharaja’s College in Kochi between 2018-19 and 2020-21. The college has also filed a separate lawsuit against Vidya.

Police under pressure from the opposition

A significant public outcry was raised, led by the opposition parties, who questioned the police's incapacity to find a left leader for more than two weeks. This has put the police under tremendous strain. Vidya's name and pictures were on 'WANTED' placards that were carried at many protests the Congress party's student branch organised around the state.

Vidya had earlier applied for anticipatory bail in the Kerala High Court, and the court had adjourned the plea. The judiciary did not issue a temporary injunction preventing the police from detaining her.

The leader of the opposition termed Vidya’s arrest “a planned script by the left.”

“The arrest is not surprising. The police gave enough time for the accused to destroy copies of the forged documents with her,” stated VD Satheeshan adding that “the case would become weak if police couldn’t collect evidence to the same effect.”

Two other SFI student leaders absconding

Meanwhile, in two other cases, SFI leaders are missing and details are unknown to police. Nikhil Thomas, SFI leader embroiled in the fake certificate scandal at MSM College as well as Vaisak accused in an impersonation scandal from Kattakada Christian College.

Are CPIM and SFI on a sticky wicket?

The CPIM and SFI which are already on a sticky wicket continue to be embarrassed as another leader Nikhil Thomas who had allegedly created a fake B.com degree certificate from Kalinga University in Raipur went missing. Following the controversy an eight-member team was formed by the police to investigate the fake certificate scandal at MSM College in Kayamkulam.

With more and more party leaders becoming implicated in these scams, the CPIM and SFI, who are already on a sticky wicket, continue to be embarrassed. Following the uproar, the police assembled an eight-person team to look into the bogus certificate scam at MSM College in Kayamkulam.

Giving a big blow to SFI, Kerala University Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnumal clarified that the degree certificate produced by Kalinga University was “fake.” Following the controversy, the SFI leadership summoned Nikhil to explain and subsequently batted for him.

According to police sources, the last known location of Nikhil Thomas is in Thiruvananthapuram. His further whereabouts are unknown. Anakha, an elected leader in University Union Councillor was shockingly replaced by Visakh in the list submitted to the university. SFI has ousted both the leaders who are absconding.