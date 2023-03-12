SFJ-backed Suspects Arrested For Threatening To Disrupt Ind Vs Aus Test During PM's Visit

SFJ (Pro-Khalistan group) backed two suspects were arrested by Ahmedabad Crime Branch’s cyber cell for issuing threats to disrupt the fourth test match between India and Australia held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

The suspects were arrested from Satna and Rewa districts respectively.

Threat issued using SIM box technology

It is pertinent to note that the threat issued using SIM box technology (allows operator to manage any number of SIM cards they can handle) was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Antony Albanese’s presence in Ahmedabad on March 9 for the cricket, informed Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP Crime Branch Gujarat Police.

Upon receiving the information, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch opened an inquiry and began looking for the culprits.

The accused's locations were discovered in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and according to the police, threats were also sent from fake Twitter accounts based in Pakistan.

PM Modi, Albanese key attendees of the fourth Test match

Sharing the glimpses from Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister tweeted “Some more glimpses from Ahmedabad. It is cricket all over!.”

Notably, PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were attending the opening day of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9 handing over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.