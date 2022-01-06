Lauding the farmers for 'blocking PM Modi's cavalcade' in Ferozepur, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Wednesday, termed it a start for 'Khalistan freedom'. Issuing a video message, Pannu, claimed that Sikhs had chased Modi out of Punjab and that the upcoming polls will decide the Khalistan referendum. Pannu has already been charge-sheeted by the NIA for death threats against the Punjab CM, infiltrating the farmers' protest, and disrupting law and order on January 26, 2021. Punjab goes to the polls in February.

SFJ lauds farmers for blocking PM's cavalcade

"Listen Modi govt, the campaign for Khalistan referendum has begun in Punjab on 5th January, as those bearing the tricolour had to go back to Delhi. People with orange flags chased Modi bare-footed out of Punjab, and Punjab has decided to be free today".

He added, "Indira Gandhi came to Punjab with weapons, she was answered with weapons. You are spreading panic in Punjab, but we answer the same with votes peacefully - by holding Khalistan referendum, by votes. Punjab has decided that along with the assembly elections, the Khalistan referendum will be held. May it be any party - Congress-Channi, Navjot Sidhu, BJP, AAP, whoever stands against saffron, will face the khanda(the Sikh weapon of war)".

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. MHA has sought a report, the Ferozepur SSP has been suspended and a high-level committee is probing into the incident.

Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad. However, he thanked farmers for blocking the roads, claiming it was a 'testament to their bravery'.