SFJ Chief Writes To Pakistan's PM; Seeks Support For Khalistan's Referendum On Punjab

The designated Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has sought help from Pakistan to support the Khalistan referendum for Independent Punjab.

SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun wrote a letter to the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urging him to raise the issue of Khalistan's Referendum of Punjab alongside that of Kashmir on International forums. The letter stated that India is a threat to the territorial integrity of Pakistan as it is illegally occupying Kashmir and Punjab as well as "violently crushing the rights of Kashmiri and Sikh people". SFJ also asked Pakistan PM Sharif in his letter to participate in Khalistan's global referendum that will take place on January 2023 on the question Should Indian Governed Punjab be an Independent country?

Here is SFJ's letter

As per the SFJ letter, "The voting in the global Khalistan Referendum which started on October 31, 2021, from London, UK has continued through various cities of the UK, Geneva in Switzerland, Rome and Milan in Italy, and most recently in Brampton and Mississauga cities of Canada. More than 650,000 Sikhs have so far voted in Khalistan Referendum while the next voting is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2023, in Australia".

The letter further stated, "The global Khalistan referendum is being conducted on the question "Should Indian Governed Punjab be an Independent country?"and the map attached which declares Shimla as headquarters and includes the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, and Sikh populated areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The voting in the referendum is being monitored by the "Punjab Referendum Commission", a panel of non-aligned experts on direct democracy and secession".

"Mr. Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif), it is our belief that there is a direct correlation between India's policy of interfering with the territorial integrity of Pakistan and the policy of continuing to forcefully occupy Kashmir and Punjab. India's said policies not only complement each other they also threaten regional security and put the lives and liberty of millions of people at risk. The Sikh people from around the globe have the highest regard for Pakistan and its people as Pakistan is not only home to the holiest Sikh Gurdwaras in Nanakana Sahibabd Kartapur Sahib but has always been a generous host to Sikh pilgrims".

"We, therefore, urge you to extend diplomatic support to the Sikh people's quest for independence by raising the issue of Khalistan on the principle of right to self-determination at an international forum alongside the issue of Kashmir which Pakistan passionately and rightly advocates for," SFJ's letter stated.