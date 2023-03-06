SFJ Issues Threat Ahead Of G20 Meet In Punjab, 'Railways To Be Shut From March 15 To 16'

The banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) on Monday issued fresh provocations just days ahead of the G20 meeting which is scheduled to take place in Punjab's Amritsar. SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Pannu has released a video addressing the G20 representatives where he claimed that Punjab is not a part of India. He added that the railway services in multiple locations will remain shut.

SFJ issues threat ahead of G20 meet in Punjab

"The Singhs fighting for the freedom of Punjab have installed flags at the Makhu Railway Station which state "G20 nations welcome to Khalistan". Punjab is not a part of India. The red flags put up at the Makhu station said that from March 15 to 16, all the rail services in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Bhatinda and Ludhiana will remain shut," Pannu said in the video.

He went to ask the people of Punjab to ensure that the railway services are blocked in front of G20 representatives.

On February 27, the designated terror group had painted pro-Khalistan graffiti outside the office of the Sub Divisional Magistrate in Punjab’s Bagha Purana city which said, "Punjab is not a part of India". After this, there were reports that the central government is planning to shift the venue of the Punjab leg of the G-20 meeting out of Amritsar. However, the Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua has said that the meeting will be held as per schedule. AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney also clarified that the event will be held as per the schedule.