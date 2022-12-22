SFJ Issues Threat To Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Announces, '$25000 For Hurling A Shoe At CM'

Banned Khalistani Terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) issued a fresh threat to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on December 21. In the video statement, Sikhs For Justice’s (SFJ) designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warned Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan against taking action against a Khalistani supporter in Jabalpur who was detained for having a picture of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The Khalistani terrorist Pannun further announced $25000 for hurling a shoe at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

We do not believe in Indian Constitution: Pannu

In the video message, he said, “This message is for Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, you have labeled our Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a terrorist and in Jabalpur, you have filed a case against a Sikh who had the picture of Bhindranwale”.

He further warned that “Shivraj Chauhan we do not believe in the Indian Constitution, we do not believe in India, we are out to Balkanize India. So this is a challenge to the Sikh community in Madhya Pradesh, to throw shoes at Shivraj Chauhan and make 25,000 dollars. Shivraj Chauhan, there is no going back”.

Who was Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale

Notably, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was a militant leader of the Sikh organization Damdami Taksal. He was an advocate of Khalistan. He was the fourteenth Jathedar, or leader, of the prominent orthodox Sikh religious institution Damdami Taksal. He was an advocate of the Anandpur Sahib Resolution, gaining significant attention after his involvement in the 1978 Sikh-Nirankari clash.

In Indian history, Bhindranwale has remained a contentious character. Although the Sikhs’ highest temporal authority, Akal Takht, refers to him as a “martyr” with enormous appeal among rural Sikh populations who saw him as a strong leader who stood up to the Indian state of dominance and repression, he represented a revivalist, extremist, and terrorist movement to most Indians, which is still a source of debate.