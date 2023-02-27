SFJ Paints Anti-India Graffiti In Moga; Urge G20 Ministers To Support Khalistan Referendum

In yet another incident of worsening law and order situation in Punjab, Pro Khalistan graffitis was painted outside the office of the Sub Divisional Magistrate in Punjab’s Bagha Purana city. Addressed to the G20 foreign ministers, it said Punjab is not a part of India. Sikh for Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for the act. Police have begun the investigation into the incident.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) released a video and said the graffiti is aimed to communicate to the foreign ministers of G20 countries that Punjab is not a part of India.

He said, “This message is for the G20 foreign ministers. Punjab is not India. SFJ will storm and target the New Delhi Airport with Khalistan flags,” and further stated, “Now is the time that you (G20 foreign ministers) support the Khalistan referendum. You support the Sikh’s rights to self-determination and you do not recognise India’s territorial integrity because India is not a country but a union of states with a condition. If people do not want to stay with that union they have the right to vote. ”

Image: Republic