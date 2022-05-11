SFJ Provokes Again; To Declare 'Khalistan Referendum' Date On Op Blue Star Anniversary

In yet another provocation, terror outfit SFJ's founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced that the voting date of a 'Khalistan referendum' will be declared at the Akal Takht on June 6, which marks the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The highest temporal seat of Sikhs, the Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple, Amritsar. In a video message, Pannu claimed that SFJ had sent a 'Referendum-propelled grenade' to the houses of all Sikhs and exhorted them to reach the Akal Takht on June 6. He highlighted that a referendum on the 'independence' of Punjab had already been conducted in London, Geneva and Italy.

Sikhs for Justice General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was heard saying, "Today, there is an RPG- Referendum-propelled grenade in every house of Punjab. Reach Akal Takht on June 6 and an announcement regarding the voting for the Khalistan referendum will be declared. Sikhs for Justice has sent an RPG to the house of every Sikh". On this occasion, he also referred to slain terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a positive light.

Pannu was named as the main accused in the FIR registered pertaining to Khalistan flags being tied to the gate of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala on May 8. Claiming responsibility for the incident, he also alleged that these Khalistan flags were sent to the state during AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Mandi on April 6. Meanwhile, he also warned Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur that the attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters could have taken place in Shimla as well.

Operation Blue Star

As the Shiromani Akali Dal-Janata Party government was in power in Punjab, Congress allegedly decided to back Bhindranwale to challenge the SAD. In fact, he even campaigned for some of the Congress candidates in the 1980 general election in which Indira Gandhi was re-elected as the PM. However, things turned awry as the preacher propagated the creation of a Sikhism-based theocratic nation of Khalistan. Subsequently and his Khalistani supporters occupied the Akal Takht complex, including the Golden Temple, in Amritsar and gave refuge to all hues of criminal elements.

This compelled the Centre to launch Operation Blue Star which succeeded in rescuing the religious place from the clutches of the terrorists in June 1984. However, Indira Gandhi was assassinated just a few months later on October 31, 1984, by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. On June 6 last year, supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) raised pro-Khalistan slogans at the Golden Temple. Describing the event as a "holocaust of 84", Jathedar Akal Takht Gyani Harpreet Singh equated the Army action to a country attacking another nation and advocated maintaining unity among the Sikh community.