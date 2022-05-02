SFJ Threatens Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann & DGP Over Taking Action On Patiala Clash Culprits

In a fresh provocation, terrorist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) warned Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Viresh Bhawra against taking action against the Khalistan supporters who are accused in the Patiala violence case. SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was heard inciting communal tensions in a video by claiming that Sikhs gave a fitting response to the "Hindu extremists" in Patiala. He also cautioned Mann and Bhawra against following a policy pursued by the late CM Beant Singh failing which they will have to face consequences.

Singh was assassinated in a bomb blast on August 31, 1995. In the video, Pannu also asked the police to not disrespect family members of the Sikhs named in connection with the Patiala clash. Moreover, he warned that the children of AAP leaders and police officials studying in Australia, the UK, Canada and the US will be forced by SFJ to return back home if the children of the accused are harassed.

Patiala clashes

4 persons were injured when a clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala on April 29 between the members of an outfit called Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and some Khalistan supporters. Brandishing swords and sticks, the miscreants espousing the separatist cause were seen taking on the Sena workers and this was followed by stone-pelting from both sides. Subsequently, the local authorities imposed a curfew in Patiala and three senior cops- SSP Nanak Singh, IGP Rakesh Agrawal and SP Harpal Singh were transferred.

Coming under fire from the opposition over this major law and order incident, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann told the media on April 30, “This was a clash between two political parties and not between two communities. In Punjab people live in peace. A probe is going on over who instigated the violent incidents. No one will be spared". On May 1, prime accused Barjinder Singh Parwana was remanded to 4-day police custody by the District Court. Parwana, a disciple of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, has made controversial comments on the UAPA and 1984 riots in the past and is alleged to be the mastermind of the April 29 clash.

SFJ's attempt to stir trouble during Punjab polls

On January 5, PM Modi who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to him being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. While the Supreme Court constituted a 5-member inquiry committee headed by former SC judge Justice Indu Malhotra, Pannu claimed responsibility for the PM's security breach in a pre-recorded call sent to some lawyers.