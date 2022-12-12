SFJ's Chief Offers Legal, Financial Aid To Those Detained In Tarn Taran RPG Attack Case

After claiming responsibility for the Tarn Taran RPG attack, the designated Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has now announced to offer legal and financial support to those who have been detained in connection with the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

In a video message, the Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Pannun said, "Those who have been detained by the DGP Yadav and CM Bhagwant Mann government, I urged you to contact Sikhs For Justice. We will provide you with legal as well as financial help."

Pannun who has been declared as a terrorist under UAPA, reiterated his pro-separatist demand for a "Khalistan Referendum", saying that it's the only way to uproot the Indian authority from Punjab. Notably, time and again, Pannu and his terror outfit have extended support to anti-social and anti-Indian elements for disturbing the peace in Punjab and in the country as well.

It is pertinent to mention that as of now, 15 people have been detained by the Tarn Taran police and Counter Intelligence Wing in the RPG attack case. Notably, both Tarn Taran police and Counter Intelligence Wing are carrying out parallel investigations in this case.

'Only solution is a Khalistani Referendum': Khalistani terror group

Hours after the RPG attack on the Sarhali PS, the SFJ claimed the responsibility for the attack, it issued a warning to the Punjab police, saying that it would carry out multiple such attacks in the coming days. The terror outfit issued another threat wherein SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannun warned that raising the walls of police stations won’t stop RPG attacks and the only solution is a "Khalistani Referendum".

Meanwhile, the involvement of Europe-based gangster Satpreet Satta, an associate of Harvinder Rinda, is also being probed. Notably, Khalistani extremist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda’s name also emerged in the Mohali RPG attack.