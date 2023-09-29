SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannun Threatens To Turn World Cup Into 'World Terror Cup', FIR Filed

The Gujarat police have registered an FIR against the founder of the banned organisation Sikh For Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for issuing threats on the sidelines of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. He has threatened to turn the Cricket World Cup into World Terror Cup which is scheduled to start on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, an official said on Friday.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the cybercrime branch of the Ahmedabad police stated that people from across the country have received Pannun's threat via a pre-recorded voice message which has been sent from a foreign phone number.

Many recipients of the threat message reported it to the police through various mediums, the FIR said. The pre-recorded message said that October 5 would not be the start of the Cricket World Cup but the beginning of the World Terror Cup".

"Sikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with the Khalistan flag. We are going to take revenge for Shaheed Nijjar's assassination. We are going to use a vote against violence. Remember October 5, it will not be the World Cricket Cup, it will be the beginning of the World Terror Cup," the voice message from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, as per the FIR quoting the transcribed message.

The FIR stated that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a designated terrorist by the Government of India who is running an organisation called Sikhs for Justice from a foreign country.

Cases have been filed against Pannun under 121(A) (Whoever within or without India conspires to commit any of the offences),153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), UAPA and IT Act 66 F, informed Ajit Rajian, Cyber Crime DCP, Ahmedabad.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5. Pannun's threat message comes amidst the diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the alleged assassination of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.