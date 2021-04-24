SG In Delhi HC COVID Hearing Says Broadcasting Internal Meetings Is 'Childish'

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed disappointment with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to broadcast the crucial PM-CMs meetings on the social media platforms, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Saturday slammed the AAP leader. Hinting towards CM Kejriwal's decision to broadcast the crucial PM-CMs meeting, SG Tushar Mehta said, "Broadcasting internal meetings or communications is very childish".

Solicitor General of India lashes out at Delhi CM

While speaking to the Delhi government lawyer, the Solicitor General said, "You have sent me one representation on my WhatsApp. It's an official communication. But don't publicise this. Broadcasting internal meetings or communications is very childish and cheap."

This statement by the Solicitor General comes when the Delhi HC is listening to a plea filed in regard to the current COVID-19 situation. The panel in the Delhi HC also discussed in detail the availability of medical oxygen in the state as most of the hospitals continue to sen SOS signals.

CM Kejriwal upsets PM Modi

Giving rise to yet another massive controversy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday released a video of him interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was chairing a crucial meeting with all the Chief Ministers to assess the current COVID-19 situation across the country. As per government sources, PM Modi has expressed discomfort and is also upset with CM Arvind Kejriwal for releasing the video.

Govt sources added, "Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, private conversations of PMs meeting with CM was televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evade responsibility."

Stating that the Delhi CM Kejriwal is raising the point of airlifting oxygen without knowing what is being done, the government sources said, "He spoke about Oxygen express by Railways but Railway sources say that he has not communicated anything about it to Railways." Government sources have also revealed that the Delhi Chief Minister has also apologised for his move and assured that such a thing would not be repeated in future.

CM Kejriwal releases PM-CMs crucial meeting video

This reaction by the Prime Minister came shortly after CM Kejriwal on Friday released a video of his COVID-19 meeting with Narendra Modi and other state leaders. In the video, the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) Chief was heard saying that there is a huge shortage of medical oxygen in the National Capital. Kejriwal had said, "Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?"

Current COVID crisis in Delhi

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 9,80,679, out of which, 8,75,109 have successfully recovered and 13,541 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 24,331 new cases, 23,572 fresh recoveries and 348 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 92,029.

