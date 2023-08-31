SG Shares Key Statistics On Law & Order Improvement In J&K Post Art 370 Abrogation

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, on Thursday shared important statistics indicating improvements in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. He said terror-related incidents have reduced by 45.20 percent compared to 2018. Infiltration, which was one of the major concerns in the Union Territory, was down by 90.20 per cent, Mehta added.

Citing more data, he said, "Law and order events reduced 97.20 per cent. Incidents of stone-pelting and regular calls of 'bandh' and 'hartals', which were 1,767 in 2018, are now nil...Casualty of security personnel has gone down by 65.90 per cent, organised 'bandhs', which were coordinated by secessionist groups, have gone down from 52 in 2018 to nil in 2023."

Mehta said tourism, a major source of revenue for J&K, has seen improvement, with footfall of 1.88 crore in 2022, and in 2023, till date, over one crore people have visited the UT.

"Large-scale investment proposals post abrogation of Article 370 have been received, which include Rs 28,400 crore of central sector schemes for industrial development, Rs 78,000 crore of private sector and the actual investment done in 2022-23 is Rs 2,153 crore," he said.

Mehta said out of the 53 projects worth Rs 58,477 crore sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Package, 32 have been completed.

Reducation in Law and Order breaches Terrorists initiated instances reduced by 45.2% Infiltration reduced by 90.2% Law and order events reduced by 97.2% Security persons casualty reduced by 65.9% Stone pelting in 2018 1767 cases Stone pehting from 2019 till date Nil

Polls in J&K can be held "anytime from now", Centre tells SC

Furthermore, Mehta said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir can take place "anytime from now" as the updation of the voters list is almost over. However, the centre did not share any specific timeline for the restoration of statehood.

"The Central Government is ready to hold elections anytime from now... It is for the Election Commission of India and the Election Commission of the UT to take the call on which election will take place first and how. The updating process of the voters' list is almost complete and will be over in a month," he told the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.