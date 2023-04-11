SGPC Member Defends Amritpal Singh, Calls Him 'innocent', Assures Legal Aid

Amid a police crackdown against fugitive Amritpal Singh and his associates, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with Republic TV termed Waris Punjab De Chief as “innocent.”

The apex gurdwara body also strongly blamed the Punjab government for the “law and order situation” in the state.

“Amritpal Singh and his associates are against the Punjab Govt and not against people,” said Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Executive Member SGPC and Eminent lawyer.

Will provide legal assistance to Amritpal Singh: SGPC

Advising the Punjab Police to stop such actions, the SGPC Executive said, “We will provide legal assistance to Amritpal Singh and others. They are political prisoners and they have some special rights.”

The SGPC Executive further spoke on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s threat to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that he is “not aware and cannot verify the information.”

Furthermore, Bhagwant Singh Sialka denied the allegation of “any mistreatment to Waris Punjab De members at Dibrugarh Central Jail.”

SGPC’s condemnation follows Papalpreet’s arrest

SGPC’s condemnation comes soon after Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested in a joint operation by Delhi-Punjab Police on Monday, April 10.

Papalpreet's arrest is a major setback for radical preacher Amritpal, who's still on the run after the Ajnala incident in Punjab's Amritsar.

Several sources claim that Papalpreet is responsible for Amritpal's escape from the police dragnet on March 18. On March 18, the Punjab Police conducted an extensive search operation against Amritpal Singh throughout the state and near border regions. He was able to escape, nevertheless, by switching automobiles and posing as someone else.

Charges against Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet

Both Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet have been charged with inciting class strife, attempting to murder someone, attacking police officers, and hindering the proper performance of duty by public servants.

While Amritpal Singh is untraceable and is being sought, Papalpreet has been detained and will soon be transferred to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.