MP: SGPC, Minorities Commission Visit Villages Following Alleged Ouster Of Sikh Families

Members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) from Amritsar and Minorities Commission visited the villages of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh following reports of Sikh families being evicted from there surfaced.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had directed a delegation of the government committee of Sikhs to visit Sheopur and talk to all the affected parties, including the district administration, the locals and tribals. The delegation would be led by the convener of the government Sikh committee Narendra Saluja.

Speaking on the visit by SGPC, Niaz Mohamed, Chairman of Minorities Commission said, "Apart from the team of Minority Commission sent by the Madhya Pradesh government to investigate the action of targeting the Sikh community, a three-member team of SGPC from Amritsar also reached Karahal. We held a meeting at Gurdwara Sahib Karahal to discuss the issue". He further added that the affected families that were displaced from their homes have been provided with the compensation of Rs 50,000 by the SGPC on Saturday. He opined that there should be a thorough investigation of the matter. SGPC has taken up the matter with the Madhya Pradesh Minority Commission which has assured the safety and security of the Sikhs and their properties.

Sirsa accuses Congress

Scores of people have expressed anger over the alleged ouster of Sikh families in some of the villages of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh. Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa had alleged that the Sheopur district administration evicted Sikh families under the garb of the ongoing campaign against land mafia. Sirsa also sought immediate intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the issue while accusing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh of patronizing violent protests against the Sikh community in villages of Sheopur district.

(With ANI inputs)

