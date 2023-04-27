In an effort to arrange a meeting between the Sikh youth being held in Assam's Central Jail and their family members living in Punjab, the member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Bhagwant Singh Sialka left for Dibrugarh on Wednesday. He was assisted by other members of SGPC to accompany the family members of detainees, held in the Amritpal case.

It comes after Waris Punjab De chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was brought to the Dibrugarh Central Jail following his arrest in Punjab's Moga on April 23. According to reports, the detainees lodged at the Assam Central Jail are held under the National Security Act (NSA).

According to SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka, one person from the family of detainees is being taken to the prison in Assam from Punjab and they will be brought back to their home state on Friday. Most of the families don't have enough resources to meet the travel cost. All the arrangement for their travelling and accommodation has been made by the organisation, claimed sources.

Visit planned after nod from Amritsar district magistrate

The planned visit is being executed only after the nod from the district magistrate of Amritsar. Notably, the legal task to pursue the cases of people detained under the NSA has also been taken over by a legal team led by Sialka.

The Punjab Police had sent nine persons -- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla -- to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam after charging them under the NSA following a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides last month.