SGPC Urges Centre To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor As Pakistan Opens Up Its End

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has urged the Central government to reopen the Indian side of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. This comes after Pakistan opened the corridor for all pilgrims from June 29. However, India has stated that Pakistan is trying to create a ‘mirage of goodwill’ by reopening the Kartarpur Corridor for the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Gobind Singh Longowal, President of the SGPC, said, "I welcome the opening of the corridor by the Pakistan government. I also request the government of India to try to open the corridor as soon as possible while following the guidelines of the health department." Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down on March 16 by the Indian government.

Pakistan reopens the corridor

On Saturday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: “As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.” The ETPB and PSGPC of Pakistan have made special arrangements to ensure the safety of yatris, Pakistan has claimed.

'Pakistan creating a mirage of goodwill'

However, India said that Pakistan was trying to create a ‘mirage of goodwill’ by reopening the Kartarpur Corridor for the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

As per New Delhi, Islamabad did not follow the procedure laid down for the reopening of the corridor, adding that a “short notice of two days” is insufficient to organise the logistics for the pilgrims. The bilateral agreement between the two countries on the Corridor states that both countries must share the information at least seven days before the date of travel.

India also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of infrastructure on the Pakistani side of the border in ensuring a comfortable journey of the pilgrims.

(With inputs from ANI)

