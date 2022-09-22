SGPC Warns Haryana Government Against Forcible Takeover Of Gurdwaras In State

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday warned against any forcible takeover of gurdwaras in Haryana, saying governments should refrain from interfering in issues related to the Sikh community.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014 under which a separate committee was formed to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in the state.

Dhami said the apex court judgment does not mean that there is no legal recourse left and asserted that the SGPC will file a review petition in the top court while discussions are being held with legal experts.

If the Haryana government tries to forcibly takeover the managements of the gurdwaras in the state, then it would not be right, the president of the SGPC, which is the apex religious body of the Sikhs, said.

"We are getting information that the BJP government of Haryana is following this policy. I tried to meet Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today, but unfortunately he did not consider it necessary to meet. This shows how conspiracies against Sikh institutions are going on in the country," Dhami alleged.

The SGPC president said the Sikhs will not allow any move "to break the community, divide them and weaken the Sikh power and the governments should also refrain from interfering in Sikh issues".

After the apex court verdict, the Haryana chief minister had congratulated the Sikh community of the state.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Baljit Singh Daduwal welcomed the SC verdict and said Sikhs of Haryana will now be able to manage gurdwaras in the state.