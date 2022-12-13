Shah Condemns Congress Bid To Stall Parliament, Says China Funded Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the Opposition's attempt to stall Question Hour in Parliament on Tuesday and said Congress raised the border issue "intentionally" in an effort to avoid a question on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA license cancellation. The Home Minister accused Congress-backed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) of taking Rs 1.35 crore in grants from the Chinese embassy.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Shah said, "Today in Lok Sabha Opposition did not allow Question Hour to run. I condemn strongly their act. Parliamentary Affairs Minister clearly said that the Defence Minister will make a statement on this (Tawang faceoff) in the Parliament".

Shah's comments came after the Congress party, along with other opposition parties, including AAP, AIMIM and TMC, moved an adjournment motion in Parliament ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address in the House over the recent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Shah explains reason behind RGF FCRA licence cancellation

Alleging that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funding from China, the Union Home Minister said, "I saw the Question Hour list and after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). The question was regarding the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation."

"If they would have allowed I would have given an answer in Parliament that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a grant of Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per FCRA. So as per the rules, Home Ministry cancelled its registration," he added.

Further, accusing Congress of losing land to Chinese troops when it was in power, the Home Minister said, "Today there is a BJP government in the country. As long as our government is there no one can capture even an inch of land. I salute the valour shown by our Indian Army troops on the intervening night of December 8-9 in Arunachal Pradesh."

Zakir Naik another reason for FCRA licence cancellation

Shah further alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funds from Zakir Naik. "There was another reason behind the cancellation of the FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The foundation also received funding of Rs 50 lakh by the founder of the Islamic Research and Educational Foundation Zakir Naik on July 7, 2011," the Union Home Minister said.

"I would want to question the Gandhi family, who are also the members of the Congress party over the funding received by Zakir Naik to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in 2011. I would like them to issue a clarification on this in front of the public," he added.