Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed a press briefing on a significant and historical event celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's led-Central government's 9 years. The Union Home Minister made an important announcement stating that a precious part of India's ancient tradition is going to be made part of the new Parliament during the inauguration ceremony on May 28, Sunday.

Sengol: The sceptre of India's sovereignty

Amit Shah stated that in a historical event, the 'Sengol' Sceptre will be installed in the new Parliament building by PM Modi. He stated that this move is among the goals that were set by the Prime Minister in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in a bid to respect and revive our historical traditions.

Sengol is an ornamented rod or staff borne by rulers on ceremonial occasions as an emblem of authority and sovereignty. It is called Sengol in Tamil, the meaning of this word is 'full of wealth.'

Elaborating that Sengol holds great significance in India's history, Amit Shah informed that Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was the one who accepted Sengol at around 10:45 PM of August 14, 1947, through the Adhinam of Tamil Nadu. It was a sign of a shift of power from the Britishers to the people of our country after independence. He further said that the Sengol had played an important role in our history as it became a symbol of the transfer of power.

Amit Shah said that the incident of receiving the pious Sengol at the time of India's independence was widely covered by the media the world over. It was later placed in a museum in Tamil Nadu.

"It is inappropriate to keep this sacred Sengol in a museum. When PM Modi got information about Sengol a thorough investigation was done. Then it was decided that it should be put before the country. There cannot be a more appropriate, sacred and appropriate place than the Parliament House for the establishment of Sengol. That's why when the Parliament House will be dedicated to the country (May 28), on the same day Prime Minister Modi will accept Sengol from Tamil Nadu with great humility," informed Amit Shah.

He further said, "The one accorded the Sengol is expected to furnish the just and impartial rule". The sacred Sengol symbolises governance with righteousness. It is blessed by high Priests from a leading Saivite Mutt in Tamil Nadu, as it upholds the spirit of justice and fair rule and represents a powerful commitment towards a more equitable and inclusive India.