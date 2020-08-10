“Even If Shah Faesal Rejoins IAS; It Is For People”, New JKPM President Feroze Peerzada

In a big political move, former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Monday decided to resign from his own party. It was 17 March last year when Faesal along with former vice president of JNU Students Union, Shehla Rashid, announced the launch of his own political outfit Jammu Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) in Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

In his maiden speech on the launch of his party, Shah Faesal had said that their party will ensure a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir problem going by the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the scenario changed completely in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35(a) and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories later in August.

On 9 October that year, Shehla Rashid announced her decision to quit electoral politics blaming the announcement of Block Development Council elections by the Government.

"I'd like to make clear my dissociation with the electoral mainstream in Kashmir. Participation in the electoral process in a situation where even the election rhetoric is to be dictated by the centre will only amount to legitimising the actions of the Indian govt in Kashmir," she wrote on Twitter.

READ | J&K People’s Movement Founder Shah Faesal Likely To Rejoin Civil Service

READ | J&K: Ex-Deputy CM Gupta Seeks Security For Politicians After Recent Attacks On BJP Leaders

'Politics at zero levels, we have no space'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, newly appointed president of JKPM, Feroze Peerzada, said, “We have a misconception. At the time when we launched the party, politics then and now is entirely different. The last one year has seen many changes, politics is at zero levels, we have no space. Shah Faesal has been in jail for one year, he has sacrificed his job for people’s welfare.”

"We never thought Article 370, 35A will be abrogated and we get a setback, we never thought we will loose statehood. We had plans to contest elections; I was in Sopore almost all the time and Shah Faesal at Lolab for public meetings. People supported us, the youth had expectations from us and we had more than 1.5 lakh members but no one knew what was coming," Peerzada added.

He further said he tried to pursuade Faesal to stay here, but the ex-IAS asked him to lead the party. "In one year, we reached the hearts of people. Party will be there; no matter who leads it," Peerzada affirmed.

On the question of the party's credibility, in case former IAS officer rejoins the civil services, the new chief said, "Who knows what is going to happen today evening. Even if he joins back civil services and helps people, the motto gets fulfilled; no matter be in politics or civil services."

READ | J&K's L-G Manoj Sinha Calls On President Kovind & VP Naidu In Delhi After Oath-taking

READ | 'It's High Time Mehbooba Mufti Is Released': Rahul Gandhi Wants PDP Boss' Detention Over