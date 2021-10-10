The Narcotics Control Bureau quizzed Shah Rukh Khan's driver in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case on Saturday. The driver was called by the agency to verify some details pertaining to the case. On Sunday, NCB sources revealed that during the interrogation the driver, identified as Mishra, confirmed to the agency that he had dropped Aryan Khan and his friends at the Mumbai cruise terminal on October 3. SRK's driver was also questioned about the activities of Aryan Khan and his friends, details pertaining to which have been gathered by the NCB. The agency will not be summoning him again, sources have revealed.

Earlier Republic TV had reported that among Aryan's friends, Arbaaz A Merchant and Pratik Gaba were the first to reach SRK's house 'Mannat' on October 3. The three then left 'Mannat' together in a Mercedes driven by Mishra for the Mumbai international cruise terminal to board Goa-bound Cordelia cruise. However, before the departure of the luxury cruise, the three were detained by the NCB after which the driver reportedly returned back to the bungalow.

NCB panchnama states Aryan, Arbaaz confessed to consuming charas

On Saturday, NCB's panchnama revealed that Aryan Khan admitted to consuming Charas and said that he had brought it along with his friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant aboard the Cordelia Cruise ship. The panchnama states that charas was hidden in Arbaaz Merchant's shoes and was nabbed by the NCB after he told the sleuths where it was.

The NCB Panchnama states, "IO (Investigating Officer) Ashish Ranjan Prasad asked them that whether they accepted and then Arbaaz A Merchant said that he is having Charas hidden inside his shoes. The Charas in zip lock pouch was taken out from shoes voluntarily by Arbaaz A Merchant and was handed over to IO Ashish Ranjan Prasad. The zip lock pouch was having a black sticky substance. It was tested with DD Kit which was confirmed as Charas. Arbaaz A Merchant admits that he consume charas with Aryan Khan Shahrukh and they are going inside Cordelia cruise for a blast. On asking, Aryan Shahrukh Khan admit he also consume charas and the charas was meant for smoke during the cruise journey..." (sic)

Mumbai's Killa court on Friday denied bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs case to Aryan Khan citing that his plea was 'not maintainable'. He is currently in 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur jail.