Shah salutes bravery of security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid homage to the security personnel who laid down down their lives while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001.

"I salute the courage and the valour of all the brave security personnel who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the pride of the nation in the cowardly terrorist attack on the Parliament, the temple of Indian democracy.

"Your unparalleled bravery and immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation," Shah said through a Tweet.

Eight security personnel drawn from the Rajya Sabha secretariat, Delhi Police and the CRPF apart from a gardener from the CPWD were killed in the attack, while five terrorists were neutralised. PTI NES CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)