Shah to lay foundation stone of Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Manipur

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Manipur's Tamenglong district through video conferencing on Monday.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will be in attendance.

The state cabinet has decided to set up the museum at Luangkao village, the birthplace of renowned freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sanctioned around Rs 15 crore for the project. PTI GVS NSD NSD

