Shahabad Protest: 9 Farmer Leaders Granted Bail By Kurukshetra Court, Released From Jail

A court here on Thursday granted bail to nine farmer leaders who were arrested recently during a protest at Shahabad town.

They were released from the Kurukshetra jail at about 8 pm. Several farmers had gathered outside the jail to receive them.

The leaders attended a meeting in Kurukshetra and then headed to Shahbad as part of a procession amid the beating of drums by their supporters.

Farmers led by BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni had on June 6 blocked the highway near Shahabad here demanding that the state government procure sunflower seeds at the minimum support price.

Police used water cannons and batons to disperse the protesters. Later, nine BKU (Charuni) leaders, including its president Gurnam Singh, were arrested on various charges, including rioting and unlawful assembly.

In the FIR registered in connection with the highway blockade incident, police also slapped charges under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against some farmer leaders and several unknown protesters.

The arrested farmer leaders had on Wednesday filed their applications for bail before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kurukshetra. The bail was granted on Thursday, said Advocate Gurnam Singh Chahal, who represented the nine farmer leaders.

He said the CJM issued a notice to police.

"The police today (Thursday) filed the reply before the court stating that Section 307 of the IPC has been withdrawn as during the investigation no incident regarding the alleged attempt to murder was proved. After the argument, the court allowed bail to the leaders," he said.

On the call of BKU (Charuni), a mahapanchayat was held in Pipli on Monday following which the farmers blocked the National Highway-44 in Pipli, demanding MSP for sunflower seeds and the release of farmer leaders arrested during the Shahabad protest.

The farmers on Tuesday night called off their agitation after an assurance from the state government of an "appropriate price" for the crop.

The farmer leaders also claimed the administration had agreed to release the arrested farmers after following due process of law.